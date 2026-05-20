Advancing Talent Strategy for a Stronger Public Sector
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Walter E. Washington Convention Center801 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington City, District of Columbia 20001
Join federal, state, and local leaders responsible for training and workforce development across the public sector.
Explore practical strategies for building workforce capability, developing leaders, and modernizing talent systems to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s challenges.
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Walter E. Washington Convention Center801 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington City, District of Columbia 20001
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