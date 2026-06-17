African American History Institute: Reginald F. Lewis Museum Summer Teacher Institute 2026 – A Quest for Freedom
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The Reginald F. Lewis Museum. of Maryland 850 E Pratt St, Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Join the Reginald F. Lewis Museum for Summer Teacher Institute 2026 for educators to examine the freedom experience of enslaved and free blacks in Maryland from the state’s founding to Maryland Emancipation Day when slavery was officially abolished in this region. This program reflects on the Black experience as it pertains to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.