AfroTech 2026: Build What’s Next

× Expand AfroTech AfroTech Conference

AfroTech is celebrating 10 years of bringing together the people building what’s next in technology, business, and innovation. Returning to Houston this November 2-6, 2026, AfroTech will bring together 40,000+ entrepreneurs, executives, technology professionals, creators, investors, policy leaders, and builders from around the world for five days of ideas, connections, and business exchange.

Whether you're growing a business, developing new technology, looking for your next partner, exploring new markets, or connecting with the people shaping what's next, AfroTech 2026 is where ideas, relationships and opportunity come together.

Join us at AfroTech 2026 in Houston this November 2-6, and help us build what’s next.

This year’s highlights include:

300+ Speakers across 15 tracks and 11 stages, spanning technology, business, healthcare, entrepreneurship, policy, culture, and innovation, including:

Aaron Russell - Microsoft

Andrew Yang - Forward Party

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

Dr. Uché Blackstock - Advancing Health Equity

Dr. Jessica Shepherd - Hers

Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings - Earn Your Leisure

Vindell Washington - Verily

Programming Highlights:

AI Edge Training Summit: A beginner-friendly AI experience on Tuesday, 11/3, designed to help attendees move beyond AI hype and build practical skills, workflows, and tools for an AI-enabled economy.

HealthStack Conference: A dedicated conference and programming track blending clinical perspective with technical depth across AI.

Creator Track: Focuses on building a personal brand, creating content tools for non-creatives, and making your visibility your career insurance.

Smart Cities: Exploring the intersection of smart city tech, clean energy, and civic tech innovators to find next-gen urban and rural solutions using AI and technology.

Founders & Entrepreneurship: Opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect and exchange ideas.