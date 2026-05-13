Baltimore County State’s Attorney Debate
to
StarTUp at the Armory 307 Washington Avenue, Towson, Maryland 21204
Join The Baltimore Banner and WJZ for a live debate featuring candidates in the Baltimore County state’s attorney race.
This event will give attendees the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about their experience, priorities and visions for the office — and how they differ from one another on key issues affecting Baltimore County residents.
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StarTUp at the Armory 307 Washington Avenue, Towson, Maryland 21204
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