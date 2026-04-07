The Banner Emerging Leaders
The Center Club 100 Light Street #16, Legg Mason Building, Baltimore, Maryland
The Banner Emerging Leaders honor recognizes rising changemakers who are making a meaningful impact across Baltimore and Maryland. Selected through a community nomination process and reviewed by a committee of Banner, business, and civic leaders, these honorees represent the next generation of leadership. They are innovators, advocates, and builders who are pushing boundaries in their fields and strengthening the communities they serve. Together, they offer a powerful glimpse into Baltimore’s future.