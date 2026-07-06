Bear Me Into Freedom
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Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture 830 E Pratt St, Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Bear Me Into Freedom: Frederick Douglass and the Struggle for America’s Promise
July 11-13, 16- 20 | Screenings at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm | Museum Admission
As the nation reflects on its 250th anniversary, join the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in July for multiple screenings of Bear Me Into Freedom: Frederick Douglass and the Struggle for America’s Promise. Bear Me Into Freedom tells the story of the Civil Rights Leader’s journey from abject poverty and enslavement to becoming a transformational figure whose fiery oratory and compelling words advanced America towards the fulfillment of its founding ideals.