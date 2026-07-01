Black Wall Street Summit: National Black Business Month Edition
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PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217
The Black Wall Street Summit: National Black Business Month Edition is an evening of inspiration, strategy, and celebration designed to bring together leaders from government, business, real estate, media, and the community to explore one important question:
How do we create and sustain lasting progress?
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PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217
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