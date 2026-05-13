Black Wall Street WOODLAWN

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Morning Star Baptist Church Outreach Center 6665 Security Blvd, Woodlawn, Maryland 21207

There are dozens of Black-owned businesses along the Security Blvd. corridor. On this night, we'll celebrate some of them.

Join us for an evening of celebration, connection, and community at Black Wall Street WOODLAWN, where we honor the entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders shaping the economic future of Baltimore County’s west side.

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Morning Star Baptist Church Outreach Center 6665 Security Blvd, Woodlawn, Maryland 21207
Events
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