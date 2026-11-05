Join the BMORE AI Challenge, a free, hands-on AI event presented by BMORENews.com, Beloved Community Services, and STEM City USA. Community members, entrepreneurs, and leaders will work in teams on a business case for Baltimore as an Olympic host city. Facilitators include Sherida Santiago, Caroline Yao, Nancy Clark, Councilman John Bullock, Kevin A. Carr, Dr. Dan Morhaim, Cheryl Washington, Dr. Hattie Washington, James W. Peterson, Jr., and Charlyn Nater. Registration is free: https://bmoreai.eventbrite.com/ Read the announcement: https://www.blackengineer.com/news-2/from-ai-adoption-to-community-empowerment-baltimore-takes-on-the-bmore-ai-challenge/