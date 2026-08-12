The Briefing Room Podcast

× Expand STEM City USA The Briefing Room

"Work the problem, not the politics."

In Part 2 of this episode of The Briefing Room, host Matt Bowman sits down with Lt. General Russel Honoré—the 37-year Army veteran known worldwide as the "Category 5 General."

When Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, Lt. Gen. Honoré led Joint Task Force Katrina, restoring order and delivering relief to a devastated New Orleans amidst unprecedented crisis and bureaucratic paralysis. Today, he directs that same military precision and command leadership toward a new frontline: environmental justice.

General Honoré reveals the raw, unfiltered reality of the Katrina response and cleanup—and why he founded The Green Army, an alliance fighting for clean air, safe drinking water, and an end to toxic pollution in Louisiana and across the nation.