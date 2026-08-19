The Briefing Room Podcast

× Expand STEM City USA The Briefing Room

On September 11, 2001, CAPT Tony Barnes was serving at the White House Military Office as Deputy Director of Presidential Contingency Programs. As part of a small cadre of military leaders, he directed operations from inside the White House during the most critical crisis in modern American history.

In Part 1 of this episode of The Briefing Room, Matt Bowman interviews CAPT Barnes as he shares his experience navigating the White House on 9/11—an operational response that earned him the Defense Superior Service Medal for exemplary performance under extreme circumstances. He also reflects on his 31-year Naval career, spanning time as a Naval Flight Officer, commanding Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16, serving as Commodore for Navy Recruiting Region Central, and acting as Chief Diversity Officer at the U.S. Naval Academy.