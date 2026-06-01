Camp MSC Calendar

Week-long STEM immersion that's sure to spark a love for science!

Immerse your child in a week-long, fun and educational camp experience this summer. Campers will get to do hands-on science activities and explore all of our interactive exhibits all week long! From the mucky and messy to fossil formation, the science of space—and more, there’s something for every young scientist to explore. Spark your child’s curiosity and sign up for a summer of sensational science at Camp MSC.

Registration for Camp MSC 2026 is open! Camp MSC will run for five weeks in 2026—from July 6 through August 7. Click the button below to see the full 2026 schedule and to register.