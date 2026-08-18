The Case for Leadership
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Wayne State University, Student Center - 2nd Floor Grand Ballroom 5221 Gullen Mall Dr., Michigan 48202
Leadership has never carried greater responsibility. In an era defined by evolving laws, emerging technologies, shifting workplace dynamics, and heightened public expectations, the decisions leaders make extend far beyond compliance—they influence organizational culture, strengthen public trust, expand access, create opportunity, and shape the future of the communities they serve.
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Wayne State University, Student Center - 2nd Floor Grand Ballroom 5221 Gullen Mall Dr., Michigan 48202
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