CBCF Scholarship Applications

For more than 40 years, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) has proudly supported talented and deserving students in their pursuit of higher education. As we continue to build on the legacy of empowering the next generation of Black leadership, we are excited to announce that our 2025 scholarship applications are now open!

These scholarships offer nine diverse opportunities for incoming freshmen, current undergraduate students, and master/doctoral candidates to achieve their academic dreams. Visit Website here

https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/