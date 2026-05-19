CHAOS OR COMMUNITY? A Political Conversation

to

PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217

A community political forum bringing Baltimore residents face-to-face with candidates on voting rights, housing, youth justice, reparations

The 2026 Maryland General Assembly passed major laws affecting Black Baltimore — on voting rights, juvenile justice, housing, immigration, and reparations. Now it's time to bring that conversation home.

Info

PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217
Events
to
Google Calendar - CHAOS OR COMMUNITY? A Political Conversation - 2026-06-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CHAOS OR COMMUNITY? A Political Conversation - 2026-06-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CHAOS OR COMMUNITY? A Political Conversation - 2026-06-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CHAOS OR COMMUNITY? A Political Conversation - 2026-06-11 18:00:00 ical