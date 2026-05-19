CHAOS OR COMMUNITY? A Political Conversation
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PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217
A community political forum bringing Baltimore residents face-to-face with candidates on voting rights, housing, youth justice, reparations
The 2026 Maryland General Assembly passed major laws affecting Black Baltimore — on voting rights, juvenile justice, housing, immigration, and reparations. Now it's time to bring that conversation home.
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PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217
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