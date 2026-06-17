The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 55th Annual Legislative Conference
Walter E. Washington Convention Center801 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington City, District of Columbia 20001
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 55th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) will be held from Wednesday, September 16, 2026, through Sunday, September 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C. We invite you to join us at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for five days of exceptional programming and signature events, including the Day of Healing Prayer Breakfast, the National Town Hall, the Phoenix Awards, and renowned Black Party.