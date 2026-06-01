Diverse Business Leaders Awards 2026
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Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre 10101 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117
The Baltimore Business Journal will honor the 2026 class of the Diverse Business Leaders Awards on June 11 at the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre. This program honors diverse business leaders in Greater Baltimore, including business leaders of color, those in the LGBTQ+ community and those with disabilities.
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Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre 10101 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117
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