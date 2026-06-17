Downtown Community Meeting
to
Dwontown Partnership of Baltimore 20 S. Charles Street, Sixth Floor, Baltimore Corner, Maryland 21201
Summer in Downtown Baltimore is heating up and we want you to be in the loop and part of the conversation.
Join Downtown Partnership of Baltimore on Wednesday, June 17, from 5:30–7:30 PM for a community meeting focused on what’s ahead for Downtown this summer.
Info
Dwontown Partnership of Baltimore 20 S. Charles Street, Sixth Floor, Baltimore Corner, Maryland 21201
Events