Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Annual Meeting, Presented by Baker Donelson

Overview

Presented by Baker Donelson, Annual Meeting offers a chance to celebrate Downtown wins and highlight neighborhood progress.

Downtown Partnership of Baltimore's Annual Meeting

Join us on November 5th at the M&T Bank Exchange in the vibrant Bromo Arts & Entertainment District for Downtown Partnership of Baltimore's Annual Meeting. This year's event celebrates the dynamic intersection of art and innovation in Downtown Baltimore.

Event Highlights

Networking: Connect with over 600 corporate and community leaders.

Refreshments: Enjoy an open bar and light fare.

Program: Shelonda Stokes and our sponsors will lead a program to honor the 2025 Downtown Baltimore Awardees and share a brief history of the Partnership's impact on the neighborhood.

Award Ceremony

Each year, we honor individuals and businesses that have shown exceptional dedication to Downtown Baltimore. Join us to celebrate this year's honorees.

Attendees must by 21 years +.

Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate Downtown Baltimore's achievements and learn about the exciting developments shaping our community.