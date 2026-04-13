Economic Outlook 2026

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Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium 550 Taylor Ave, Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Join the BBJ for our annual Economic Outlook – now in April! This event will take place after the Maryland General Assembly session ends; a major focus of the event will be discussing the 2026 session and what business owners should know about what was (and wasn’t!) accomplished. We will also discuss the general economic outlook for Baltimore and Maryland for the rest of the year.

Dress Code: Business Casual

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Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium 550 Taylor Ave, Annapolis, Maryland 21401
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