Build, fund, and grow your business at Baltimore’s Entrepreneurship Forum featuring panels, networking, and resources.

The Building Baltimore Entrepreneurship Forum brings together aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals for an afternoon focused on helping individuals start, fund, and scale successful businesses. Hosted by the Greater Baltimore Leadership Association, the young professional auxiliary of the Greater Baltimore Urban League, this event is designed to provide attendees with practical strategies, valuable connections, and real-world insights from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts.