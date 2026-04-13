Family-Owned Business Awards 2026

to

Citron Waterfront Dining & Events 2605 Quarry Lake Dr., Baltimore, Maryland 21209

Join us for a celebration of the BBJ's 2026 Family-Owned Business Awards honoring local businesses for overall excellence, innovation, ethics, and philanthropy. All honorees are family-owned, often spanning multiple generations, with a deep commitment to their work and to the Baltimore area.

Info

Citron Waterfront Dining & Events 2605 Quarry Lake Dr., Baltimore, Maryland 21209
Events
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family-Owned Business Awards 2026 - 2026-05-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family-Owned Business Awards 2026 - 2026-05-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family-Owned Business Awards 2026 - 2026-05-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family-Owned Business Awards 2026 - 2026-05-13 16:00:00 ical