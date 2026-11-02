Fast 50 and Fire Awards 2026
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Baltimore Marriott Waterfront 700 Aliceanna St., Baltimore, Maryland 21202
At this event and associated special publication, the BBJ will recognize those companies that have shown marked growth and success over the last few years and made the annual Fast 50 List. We will also celebrate the honorees of the Fire Awards, which which honor tech companies demonstrating excellence in leadership and innovation.
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Baltimore Marriott Waterfront 700 Aliceanna St., Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Events