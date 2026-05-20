Federal IT Efficiency Summit

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Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center 11493 Sunset Hills Rd., Reston, Virginia 20190

Federal agencies are increasingly finding new ways to streamline operations, optimize resources and deliver mission results faster. This event brings together government and industry innovators to explore strategies and technologies that cut costs, reduce redundancy and drive smarter tech modernization. Discussions highlight examples of efficiency, emerging technologies like AI, process improvements, acquisition models and policy frameworks that are driving efficiency across federal IT agencies.

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Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center 11493 Sunset Hills Rd., Reston, Virginia 20190
Events
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Google Calendar - Federal IT Efficiency Summit - 2026-05-20 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Federal IT Efficiency Summit - 2026-05-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Federal IT Efficiency Summit - 2026-05-20 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Federal IT Efficiency Summit - 2026-05-20 08:00:00 ical