Federal IT Efficiency Summit
to
Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center 11493 Sunset Hills Rd., Reston, Virginia 20190
Federal agencies are increasingly finding new ways to streamline operations, optimize resources and deliver mission results faster. This event brings together government and industry innovators to explore strategies and technologies that cut costs, reduce redundancy and drive smarter tech modernization. Discussions highlight examples of efficiency, emerging technologies like AI, process improvements, acquisition models and policy frameworks that are driving efficiency across federal IT agencies.