Flying with the Navy

The Blue Angels 3D will show at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30pm on Saturday, June 27. The 11:30am showtime is free to all participants on a first-come, first served basis. All other showtimes are $5 per ticket and do not require the participant to purchase Maryland Science Center admission.

Presentation and Q&A session start at 11:00am. IMAX film will follow at 11:30am. This Sail 250 event hosted by the Maryland Science Center is FREE to participate and available on a first-come, first-served basis.