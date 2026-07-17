× Expand Founders Live Promotional banner for the Founders Live New York City startup networking and pitch event at Belong NYC.

Founders Live NYC is part of a global pitch competition, happy hour, and networking event focused on early-stage startups and taking place in more than 150 cities around the world. During the event, 5 founders get 99 seconds each to pitch their startup, followed by 4 minutes of audience Q&A. Audience votes decide the winner, with winners automatically advancing to the next round and receiving various prizes.

Attendees will have a chance to connect with entrepreneurs, investors, advocates, and operators in NYC’s growing startup ecosystem while enjoying light finger food and beverages provided by the event producers. The event is open to anyone with an interest in the startup space, and attendees are encouraged to bring friends and colleagues. However, all attendees must register at the event page.