× Expand Founders Live / Founders Live NYC Event Photography The crowd comes alive at Founders Live New York City — an evening of pitches, people, and possibility at The Yard: Herald Square.

Founders Live NYC is part of a global pitch competition, happy hour, and networking event focused on early-stage startups and taking place in more than 150 cities around the world. During the event, 5 founders get 99 seconds each to pitch their startup, followed by 4 minutes of audience Q&A. Audience votes decide the winner, with winners automatically advancing to the next round and receiving various prizes.