Founders Live New York City

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The Yard—Herald Square 106 W 32nd Street New York, New York 10001

Founders Live NYC is part of a global pitch competition, happy hour, and networking event focused on early-stage startups and taking place in more than 150 cities around the world. During the event, 5 founders get 99 seconds each to pitch their startup, followed by 4 minutes of audience Q&A. Audience votes decide the winner, with winners automatically advancing to the next round and receiving various prizes.

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The Yard—Herald Square 106 W 32nd Street New York, New York 10001
Events
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Google Calendar - Founders Live New York City - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Founders Live New York City - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Founders Live New York City - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Founders Live New York City - 2026-06-24 18:00:00 ical