GBC All Partner Meeting: The Economic Impact of Horseracing in Maryland

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Laurel Park Laurel Race Track Road 198, Baltimore Corner, Maryland

Join GBC on Friday, May 1 for our quarterly All-Partner Meeting. In advance of the upcoming Preakness Stakes, this convening will bring together business, civic, and industry leaders at Laurel Park for a focused conversation on horseracing and the equine industry's role in economic growth, place-based investment, and community revitalization.

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Laurel Park Laurel Race Track Road 198, Baltimore Corner, Maryland
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