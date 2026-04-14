GBC Steering Committee Launch: BLocal

to

Greater Baltimore Committee 111 S Calvert St. Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland

Join us for a conversation about the evolving direction of this work. We will share insights from employer and workforce partner conversations and introduce three emerging strategy areas. This discussion will help surface partner perspectives, identify where alignment and energy are strongest, and highlight opportunities to engage in shaping the work ahead.

Info

Greater Baltimore Committee 111 S Calvert St. Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland
Events
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - GBC Steering Committee Launch: BLocal - 2026-05-11 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - GBC Steering Committee Launch: BLocal - 2026-05-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - GBC Steering Committee Launch: BLocal - 2026-05-11 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - GBC Steering Committee Launch: BLocal - 2026-05-11 16:00:00 ical