GBC Steering Committee Launch: BLocal
to
Greater Baltimore Committee 111 S Calvert St. Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland
Join us for a conversation about the evolving direction of this work. We will share insights from employer and workforce partner conversations and introduce three emerging strategy areas. This discussion will help surface partner perspectives, identify where alignment and energy are strongest, and highlight opportunities to engage in shaping the work ahead.
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Greater Baltimore Committee 111 S Calvert St. Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland
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