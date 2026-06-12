GBC at Three
to
111 S. Calvert 111 S. Calvert St., Baltimore Corner, Maryland 21202
Join the Greater Baltimore Committee for GBC at Three: Impact, Momentum, and What's Next, a hybrid impact briefing and casual happy hour for GBC partners and prospective partners. In one session, you’ll get a clear snapshot of three years of progress under GBC’s Multi-Year Agenda—then stay to connect with peers over light refreshments.
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111 S. Calvert 111 S. Calvert St., Baltimore Corner, Maryland 21202
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