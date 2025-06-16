× Expand Research Connects ENVIRONMENTALSCIENCE2025

Research Connects takes the pleasure to invite all the participants from all over the world to attend Global Summit on Environmental Science and Engineering which will take place during June 16-18, 2025 in Rome, Italy. This conference is to present the most recent developments, highly cited researchers, industrial leaders, and exhibitors across the globe will share their research, showcasing commercials in all current market fields.

The interdisciplinary field of Environmental Science and Engineering is the design and to find solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future. The opportunities arising from Environmental Science and Engineering offer the potential for even greater societal impact in the next few decades.

We sincerely hope that the conference serves as an international platform for meeting researchers around the world, widening professional contacts, creating new opportunities, and establishing new collaborations.

We look forward to welcoming you to ENVIRONMENTALSCIENCE2025