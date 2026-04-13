Greater Baltimore M&A: Insights and Strategies for Today’s Market

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Merriweather Lakehouse, Autograph Collection 10209 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, Maryland 21044

This panel event will bring together experienced M&A professionals to explore the trends shaping today's deal environment. From valuation strategies and buyer behavior to to due diligence best practices and post-acquisition integration, our panel will offer practical insights for all attendees.

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Merriweather Lakehouse, Autograph Collection 10209 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, Maryland 21044
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410-454-0522
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