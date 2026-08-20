Grown Up Field Trip: Beetlejuice
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Maryland Science Center 601 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230
How Much: $40
This event is part of the Maryland Science Center’s Adult Programs for ages 21+. A valid ID is required upon arrival.
Be the ghost with the most and meet us at Deetz's for the Maryland Science Center's Beetlejuice inspired Grown Up Field Trip! The whole night is sure to be strange and unusual—and there's no better way to kick off the spooky season.
Info
Maryland Science Center 601 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230
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