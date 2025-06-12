International Conference on Biotechnology and Bioinformatics

× Expand Conplus meetings Conference poster

We are delighted to announce the International Conference on Biotechnology & Bioinformatics (Biotech2025), which will be held from June 12-14, 2025, in the vibrant city of Amsterdam, Netherlands. This prestigious three-day event will bring together leading scientists, researchers, and professionals from around the globe to share their latest findings, exchange innovative ideas, and foster collaborations in the fields of biotechnology and bioinformatics. Biotech2025 aims to showcase the most recent advancements and address current challenges in areas such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, synthetic biology, bioengineering, bioinformatics, computational biology, and data science. The conference will feature plenary and keynote lectures by distinguished experts, offering deep insights into groundbreaking research and developments. Participants will also have the opportunity to present their work through oral and poster presentations, facilitating the exchange of ideas and fostering professional growth. Additionally, the event will host workshops and exhibitions by sponsors and exhibitors, providing hands-on learning experiences and showcasing the latest technologies, products, and services in the industry.