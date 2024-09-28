Join Us in Honoring Fallen U.S. Navy Sailors and Supporting a Great Cause

× Expand Annette Hemphill Pamela McCauley's Daughter, Annette with her husband Nate and beautiful granddaughter Jordan Rochelle

Dear Family and Friends,

I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out to ask for your support for a cause very close to my heart. As many of you know, my daughter and son-in-law own CrossFit Broken Chains, and each year they host a special event to honor the brave U.S. Navy sailors who tragically lost their lives in a training accident in 2005.

This event will not only serve as a tribute to these fallen heroes but also raise funds for Make Your Mark Global, a charity committed to empowering each child they touch to break free of the grips of living in the streets and from generational poverty.

I am so proud of the work my Nate and Annette and their team at CrossFit Broken Chains are doing to bring the community together in remembrance and action. We would love for you to be a part of this meaningful event donating, or simply spreading the word.

Here’s how you can help:

• Attend the event: If you’re local to Orlando, join us for a day of fitness, remembrance, and community support and delicious food! - Sorry for the short notice!

o TOMORROW! Saturday, September 28, 2024 9:30AM – 11:30AM

o 6663 Narcoossee Road, Suite 184, Orlando, FL 32822

• Make a donation: Every contribution, big or small, helps Make Your Mark Global continue their important work.

USE THE LINK BELOW TO DONATE NOW:

https://myminternational.kindful.com/?campaign=1322758

Annette Hemphill, CF-L1

Owner and Gym Administrator

CrossFit Broken Chains

6663 Narcoossee Road, Suite 184

Orlando, FL 32822

CALL OR TEXT: 407.450.4940

annette@crossfitbrokenchains.com

www.crossfitbrokenchains.com

• Please spread the word: Share this event with your friends, family, and social circles.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MAKE YOUR MARK USE THE LINK BELOW

https://mymglobal.org/

Your support would mean the world to us as we work together to honor these brave sailors and contribute to a cause that makes a lasting difference in the lives of children.

Thank you so much for your generosity, and we hope to see you there!

Warmly,

Pamela McCauley

Proud Mother and Mother-in-Law

&

Friend of CCG!