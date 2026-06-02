Juneteenth 2026: Celebrate Freedom Day at the Lewis

This Juneteenth, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum invites the community to gather in celebration under the theme “Juneteenth Brings Balance to America’s Celebration of Freedom.” Inspired by our upcoming exhibition “The Lines We Cross,” this dynamic program explores how the story of freedom in America has been shaped by the lines we have drawn—and the ones we continue to cross.

Through history, dialogue, and cultural expression, this celebration reflects on Juneteenth as a powerful moment that helps complete and rebalance the national narrative. By connecting the legacy of emancipation to the ongoing pursuit of equity, the program invites visitors to consider how we each play a role in shaping a more inclusive and truthful understanding of freedom.