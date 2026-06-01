Leadership Starts Now: The Power We Choose to Wield
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Jenkins Hall, Morgan State University 1600 Havenwood Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21218
Teen summit to build personal power... the confidence, clarity, and resilience that grow strong leaders.
Leadership Starts Now: The Power We Choose to Wield is a teen summit designed to help 200 youth ages 15 to 18 build personal power – the clarity, confidence, and resilience to shape their lives and communities. The theme encourages students to explore identity, emotional intelligence, and safety as foundations of leadership.
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Jenkins Hall, Morgan State University 1600 Havenwood Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21218
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