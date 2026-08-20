Liquid Nitrogen Slushie Lab

How Much $5 .00 per participant

Discover what makes liquid nitrogen a unique culinary tool as we quickly freeze lemonade into a slushie! Pop in a peppermint stick, and you’re on your way to sampling a Baltimore summertime tradition with a Science Center twist. Every participant will receive an up-close encounter with liquid nitrogen, performed by our expert educators, and a small lemonade slushie with a peppermint stick.