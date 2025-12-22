Online
Live BEYA Ambassador Introduction Webinar
🚀 Join Us: 2026 BEYA Ambassador Program Introduction
You’re invited to a special live session introducing the 2026 BEYA Ambassador Program — an exciting opportunity to engage future STEM leaders and community advocates.
🗓 Date: Monday, December 22, 2025
🕚 Time: 11:00 AM (EST)
📍 Location: STEM City USA – Deloatch Community Welcome Center Lobby
🎥 How to Join:
Click the link above.
Enter the Deloatch Community Welcome Center Lobby.
Select “Video Chat” to join the live discussion.
Come meet program organizers, learn how to become a BEYA Ambassador, and discover how you can help expand STEM excellence and diversity in 2026!