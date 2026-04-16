Maryland at 250: The Values That Shape Us presents “Freedom Is Not A Moment, It Is A Movement”

As Maryland commemorates its 250th anniversary, the semiquincentennial of the nation’s founding, this moment calls for more than reflection. It calls for reckoning. In partnership with the Maryland 400 Commission and the Maryland Center for History and Culture, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture invites you to the opening program in a bold new lecture series examining the values that have defined and challenged the state across two and a half centuries.