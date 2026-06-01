GBLA’s Masquerade Ball returns with a Royal Court Experience featuring an open bar, catered food, live DJ, luxury vibes & networking.

As the original organization in Baltimore to host a Masquerade Ball for young professionals, GBLA is bringing this signature marquee event back in an elevated way, reintroducing a legacy experience centered on culture, connection, elegance, and impact. This year’s Royal Court Experience theme will transform the evening into a luxury celebration designed for Baltimore’s rising leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers.