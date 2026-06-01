The Mervyn L. & Stephanie Tubbs Jones Memorial Scholarship Classic is the premiere, annual fundraiser of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) CBC Spouses General Education Scholarship Program. Named in honor of the late Mervyn L. Jones and spouse, Representative Stephanie Tubbs Jones, the proceeds provide financial support to deserving students across the nation.

This event supports more than 500 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degrees who demonstrate exemplary leadership, commitment to community service, and academic talent.