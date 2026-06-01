Minecraft Mania: Super Science Sleepover

The ultimate Minecraft themed sleepover—only at the Maryland Science Center

Get ready for the ultimate world-building adventure at Minecraft Mania—where your favorite game comes to life. Launch a creeper from a rocket, or make one explode! Join in a fun night full of creation with activities like making your own Slime Mod, and of course no adventure is complete without a photo op with Steve. Whether you're crafting your next masterpiece or taking on our scavenger hunt, Minecraft Mania is the perfect night for any block builder!