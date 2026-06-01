The National Black Men in Leadership Conference

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Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, Michigan 48226

The National Black Men in Leadership Conference: Purpose-Driven Leadership – Lead. Serve. Elevate. is a transformative, flagship experience designed to elevate the leadership, legacy, and impact of Black men across industries and communities. Taking place on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, this powerful convening brings together Black men and allies from a wide range of industries, sectors, and leadership journeys to celebrate excellence, share strategies, and advance collective progress.

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Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, Michigan 48226
Events
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