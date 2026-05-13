PCMA Business Events Summit 2026
El Conquistador Resort 1000 El Conquistador Avenue, Fajardo Municipio 00738, Puerto Rico
Experience the new PCMA Business Events Summit 2026 in Puerto Rico (formerly PCMA edUcon), where powerful ideas meet the rhythm and energy of an Island that inspires authentic human connection. This is a place where educational sessions will feel different maybe under a rainforest canopy, as conversations unfold naturally, and every interaction has the potential to Spark the ongoing evolution of our meetings industry.