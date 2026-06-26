Power Hour Luncheons are an investment in your network, your growth, and your journey toward success. And here's the bonus: all attendees receive a curated list of contacts. Power Hour Lunch contacts can form the basis for a powerful referral network.

Join us for an extraordinary blend of professionalism and fun, all while practicing your 30-second pitch. Don't forget your business cards!

Many thanks to our Power Hour Lunch Series Sponsor, First Financial Federal Credit Union. GBCC members can bring credit union benefits to their employees through our partnership with FFFCU-just reach out to Sydney Banks today! FFFCU is a four-time Baltimore's Best bank/credit union!