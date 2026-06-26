Sail 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

Sailors and aviators from around the world will come together in the universal fellowship of freedom, hope, and opportunity that our country has always represented in a grand celebration of our Nation’s semiquincentennial.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels will be the stars of the Baltimore Airshow over Baltimore Harbor visible from Fort McHenry and other areas around the harbor June 26 (rehearsal), 27 and 28.

Flyovers and other aviation demonstrations will take place over Baltimore’s Inner Harbor June 26 (rehearsal) 27 and 28.

Festivals with food and beverage and family activities will be held at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor , Fells Point, Baltimore Peninsula and Martin State Airport. The Inner Harbor Festival will also feature maritime and aviation STEM activities and educational programs at Pier 1, Constellation Dock, encouraging youth to explore career paths in the uniformed services and technology sectors.