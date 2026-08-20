Science Arcade
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Maryland Science Center 601 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230
Build your own games and play some of ours—we’re turning the Science Center into a Science Arcade on Saturday, September 19 from noon – 4:00pm. Make your way through the ultimate 8-bit obstacle course. Avoid the goombas and ghosts in a round of Super Mario Mini Golf. Practice your aim while experimenting with velocity and pool noodles.
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Maryland Science Center 601 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230
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