Science is Cool 16 Hawai'i
to
Virtual (ScIC Hawai'i 0000 , Hawaii
Looking for science content that makes your students forget they're learning? Join us for ScIC Hawai‘i, a free virtual 2-day unconference featuring researchers studying active lava flows, marine biologists diving some of the most biodiverse reefs on the planet, and astronomers working at the world's premier observatories. You'll walk away with fresh ideas, real-world connections, and that "I can't wait to share this" feeling.
Info
Virtual (ScIC Hawai'i 0000 , Hawaii
Events