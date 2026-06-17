Small Business Roundtable

Join the Greater Baltimore Chamber for a special conversation with Maryland State Senator Cory McCray, author of The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life. Senator McCray will share his powerful personal journey—from apprentice electrician to state senator—and discuss how workforce development, apprenticeships, and skilled trades are creating life-changing opportunities across Maryland. Drawing from his book and his work in Annapolis, Senator McCray will offer insight into building stronger talent pipelines, expanding economic opportunity, and investing in practical pathways that connect Marylanders to meaningful careers. This timely conversation will highlight the critical role workforce development plays in strengthening businesses, communities, and Maryland’s economic future.