Small Business Roundtable

to

11311 McCormick Road Cockeysville, MD, 21031 11311 McCormick Road , Cockeysville, Maryland 21031

Join the Greater Baltimore Chamber for a special conversation with Maryland State Senator Cory McCray, author of The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life. Senator McCray will share his powerful personal journey—from apprentice electrician to state senator—and discuss how workforce development, apprenticeships, and skilled trades are creating life-changing opportunities across Maryland. Drawing from his book and his work in Annapolis, Senator McCray will offer insight into building stronger talent pipelines, expanding economic opportunity, and investing in practical pathways that connect Marylanders to meaningful careers. This timely conversation will highlight the critical role workforce development plays in strengthening businesses, communities, and Maryland’s economic future.

Info

11311 McCormick Road Cockeysville, MD, 21031 11311 McCormick Road , Cockeysville, Maryland 21031
Events
to
Google Calendar - Small Business Roundtable - 2026-06-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Small Business Roundtable - 2026-06-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Small Business Roundtable - 2026-06-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Small Business Roundtable - 2026-06-25 10:00:00 ical